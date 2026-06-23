‘This moment demands attention’

‘Energy independence is becoming solar’s strongest selling point’

Alexis Abramson at Time

Americans are “seeking out solar, batteries and electric vehicles at a pace unlike anything the clean energy movement has seen in fifty years,” says Alexis Abramson. This is defined “by a drive for control.” When people “feel external forces are governing their lives, they seek out whatever domains they can control.” Energy “has now become one of those domains,” as “rooftop solar, a home battery, an electric vehicle offer something the grid, the gas station and the utility bill cannot: certainty.”

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‘Federal probe of Newsom creates lots of smoke. Is there any fire?’

Mark Z. Barabak at the Los Angeles Times

The DOJ is “sniffing around Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom,” and this is “seen as a throw-me-in-the-briar-patch gift from President Trump,” says Mark Z. Barabak. The “presumed effort to cut down a political foe could instead boost Newsom’s chances of winning the Democratic nomination.” But it’s “too early to say how the investigation of Newsom and his wife plays out politically, not least because it’s unclear whether there’s merit to the probe or if it’s merely a fruitless search.”

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‘We are witnessing the slow death of the prestige career’

Alice Lassman at The Guardian

Skills that consulting firms “promise to build — synthesis, sharp analysis, crisp communication, client-readiness, hypothesis-driven thinking — have enticed every generation’s top graduates,” says Alice Lassman. But that “value proposition no longer holds in the age of AI.” The “kind of people these firms are recruiting is already changing.” Consulting’s “entry power used to be one of the only routes into such firms, but as roles dry up, the pathway has broken,” with “white-collar work at risk.”

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‘The White House was the target this time, but every outdoor stadium is at risk’

Michael J. Epstein at The Hill

The “first thing that crossed my mind when I read about the alleged drone plot targeting last week’s UFC event in Washington was not politics. It was MetLife Stadium,” says Michael J. Epstein. One “event took place on the South Lawn of the White House. The other is hosting World Cup matches.” But both “involve putting a very large number of people in a very public place.” Crowds “are not just crowds.” They “are concentrations of risk.”

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