Turkey arrests Istanbul mayor, a top Erdogan rival

Protests erupted in Turkey after authorities detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

Istanbul residents protest arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu
Istanbul residents protest arrest of Imamoglu, who won reelection last year
What happened

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested Wednesday morning, days before he was slated to be chosen as his opposition party's presidential candidate in Turkey's next election. Istanbul's governor banned public gatherings in the city for four days after the detention of Imamoglu, widely seen as the top political challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but protesters still flooded the streets in a "display of public anger not seen in years," the BBC said.

