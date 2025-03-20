Turkey arrests Istanbul mayor, a top Erdogan rival
Protests erupted in Turkey after authorities detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu
What happened
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested Wednesday morning, days before he was slated to be chosen as his opposition party's presidential candidate in Turkey's next election. Istanbul's governor banned public gatherings in the city for four days after the detention of Imamoglu, widely seen as the top political challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but protesters still flooded the streets in a "display of public anger not seen in years," the BBC said.
Who said what
The arrest marked a "dramatic escalation" in Erdogan's "crackdown on the opposition and dissenting voices in Turkey," The Associated Press said. Ozgur Ozel, the head of Imamoglu's Republican People's Party (CHP), called the arrest a "coup attempt against our next president." Imamaoglu said in a social media post shortly before his arrest that "we are facing great tyranny" but "the will of the people cannot be silenced."
The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office ordered the arrest of Imamoglu and about 100 other people on allegations of membership in a criminal organization, bribery, fraud and data theft, among other charges. Imamoglu was also accused of aiding the outlawed Kurdistan People's Party, evidently because the CHP had an informal deal with an alliance of left-wing and pro-Kurdish parties to avoid competing with each other in the 2024 local elections. Imamoglu won reelection last year and his party made significant gains against Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party nationwide.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc told reporters it was "at best, presumptuous and inappropriate" to link the arrests to the Erdogan government, insisting the judiciary acted independently. Imamoglu faces multiple lawsuits and other efforts that could disqualify him from seeking the presidency, including Istanbul University's decision Tuesday to invalidate his diploma, citing alleged irregularities in an intercollegiate transfer in 1990.
What next?
The next scheduled presidential election is in 2028. Erdogan is term-limited and could run again only by calling early elections or amending the constitution. Jailing Imamoglu "shows a level of desperation" that could backfire on Erdogan by making his chief rival a "political hero," Soner Cagaptay at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy told The Associated Press. "I think Erdogan is in trouble and not Imamoglu."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Is ditching Net Zero a Tory vote-winner?
Today's Big Question Abandoning Theresa May's net zero goal is part of Kemi Badenoch's overhaul of Conservative policies
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 20, 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - judicial oversight, Ukraine by the slice, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The El Salvador mega-prison at the centre of Trump's deportation scheme
The Explainer Invoking a 1798 law, the US president has sent hundreds of alleged gang members to high-security prison called 'black hole of human rights'
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Israel strikes Gaza, breaking ceasefire
Speed Read 326 Palestinians were killed in the first major attack since Netanyahu's government signed a ceasefire agreement with Hamas
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Houthis vow retaliation amid US airstrikes
Speed Read Trump promises the US will use 'overwhelming lethal force' against the Houthis until they stop attacking Red Sea ships
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Pakistan train hostage standoff ends in bloodshed
Speed Read Pakistan's military stormed a train hijacked by separatist militants, killing 33 attackers and rescuing hundreds of hostages
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Arab leaders embrace Egypt's Gaza rebuilding plan
Speed Read The $53 billion proposal would rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Germany's conservatives win power amid far-right gains
Speed Read The party led by Friedrich Merz won the country's national election; the primary voter issues were the economy and immigration
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Russia frees US teacher Marc Fogel in murky 'exchange'
Speed Read He was detained in Moscow for carrying medically prescribed marijuana
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Hamas pauses Gaza hostage release, upending ceasefire
Speed Read Hamas postponed the next scheduled hostage release 'until further notice,' accusing Israel of breaking the terms of their ceasefire deal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Baltic States unplug from Russian grid, join EU's
Speed Read Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are disconnecting from the Soviet-era electricity grid to join the EU's network
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published