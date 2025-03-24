Is this the end of democracy in Turkey?

President Erdoğan's jailing of political rival is a 'decisive moment' that moves country towards autocracy

A protester waves Turkey&#039;s national flag before Turkish riot police as protesters flash the grey-wolf salute during a demonstration outside Istanbul&#039;s city hall to support Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu following his arrest
A protester waves the Turkish flag before a line of riot police during a demonstration outside Istanbul's city hall on Saturday
(Image credit: Kemal Aslan / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

More than 1,000 people have been detained following mass protests in Turkey over the jailing of opposition leader Ekrem İmamoğlu.

The popular mayor of Istanbul had emerged as the most likely candidate to end President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's two-decades-long rule before he was arrested last week along with other opposition figures and charged with corruption.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸