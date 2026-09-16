Trump board shuts Kennedy Center after renaming block

The president threatened to block the renovation unless his name was restored to the building

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A security officer guards the entrance area at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
These developments throw into 'limbo the fate of one of the nation's most prominent cultural institutions'
(Image credit: Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

What happened

The board of the Kennedy Center, chaired by President Donald Trump and stacked with allies he appointed, voted Tuesday to close most of the performing arts center for renovation. But Trump “immediately threatened to block that work unless his name is restored to the building,” The Wall Street Journal said. Shortly before Tuesday’s vote, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper had blocked the board’s revised proposal to add Trump’s name to the outside of the building and rename the grounds “President Donald J. Trump Plaza.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  