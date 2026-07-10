This Time Tomorrow: a quirky, characterful aparthotel in Florence

These design-focused apartments offer a new way to stay in the Renaissance capital

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This Time Tomorrow apartment interior
The design standard of the apartments is sublime
(Image credit: Dario Garofalo)

Florence is often called a living art gallery, but it’s also a living city, with culture and dining and drama far beyond the ancient. This Time Tomorrow – an exquisite collection of apartments at the northern edge of the Piazza della Libertà – exists for you to experience all this; to make visiting Florence more than just a box-ticking trail round the Renaissance classics. It succeeds.

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Nick Hendry

Nick Hendry spent more than 20 years working in luxury hospitality before pivoting to journalism in 2020. He uses the expertise that he developed in his former career to inform his writing for The Week and other publications including the Financial Times’ HTSI, Robb Report magazine and The Times’ Luxx. He covers destinations all over the globe but has a particular knowledge of and passion for Paris, Florence, Hong Kong and Taipei. Given half a chance, he'll weave his love of fashion into his work as well. Find him on Instagram at @nickhendry7.