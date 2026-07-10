This Time Tomorrow: a quirky, characterful aparthotel in Florence

Florence is often called a living art gallery, but it’s also a living city, with culture and dining and drama far beyond the ancient. This Time Tomorrow – an exquisite collection of apartments at the northern edge of the Piazza della Libertà – exists for you to experience all this; to make visiting Florence more than just a box-ticking trail round the Renaissance classics. It succeeds.

Why stay here?

Expect soaring ceilings and gorgeous wooden floors (Image credit: Dario Garofalo)

The design standard of the apartments is sublime. The classic “luxury converted palazzo” elements are all present: soaring ceilings, often frescoed; tapestries on walls and gorgeous wooden floors; restored original mosaics and embellishments wherever possible. But there’s also a contemporary edge, thanks in part to the owners’ large art collection generously displayed throughout, and to the thoughtful deployment of technology in the kitchens, living spaces and bedrooms.

Larger apartments have their own outside space and there is a communal roof terrace with exceptional views south to the city centre and north across the hills. Sunset cocktails here at least once is a must.

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The tasteful, marble-clad bathrooms are stocked with luxurious Erbario Toscano olive-oil products, testament to the local-sourcing ethos of the property, and by far the best I’ve encountered at any hotel or apartment before. Such touches elevate a stay here, making it a more personal experience than any traditional hotel could ever offer. The on-site concierge team (contactable via WhatsApp after hours) ensures service isn’t sacrificed despite staying in an apartment.

Eating and drinking

Sunset cocktails on the roof terrace is a must (Image credit: Dario Garofalo)

A welcome hamper of essentials – artisanal pasta, charcuterie and staples like olive oil and balsamic vinegar – stocks the kitchen with, of course, tea and coffee. There is no restaurant in the building, but vouchers are provided for an inclusive breakfast at one of two local cafés. Pasticceria Blasio is across the street and frequented by affluent, well-dressed ladies; Caffè Libertà is round the corner and has a younger, more student-y vibe. Both are excellent, with incredible pistachio croissants.

People rarely go on holiday to cook for themselves, but with the kitchen and roof terrace here, the idea of making dinner one evening becomes appealing. Artisanal delis and a good-sized supermarket are five minutes on foot, and you'll find local wine recommendations in the fridge or bar cabinet (at your own expense).

For recommendations, the knowledgeable in-house This Time Tomorrow team is on hand with a network of places tourists would rarely discover. But in the same street is the family-run Ristorante Alfredo serving the kind of hearty rustic cooking only a nonna can provide. A few steps away is SantaBarbara Desco e Cucine , a hip, young joint serving a tasting menu of delicious sharing plates – try the sausage and octopus. But beware, it is so popular with locals you’ll need the team’s help to get you in.

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Things to do

Go out and get a little lost. If this is your first time in Florence then you’ll be happy to hear the Duomo, the David, and all the other monuments you might want to visit are within walking distance, or there’s a tram stop outside the door. If you’re a seasoned visitor, Via San Gallo is just across the square with vintage shops and restaurants you may have missed previously.

Or embrace the local neighbourhood, turning left to venture deeper into Le Cure instead of right to the town centre. Trust in the advice of your personalised itinerary – created for you by the team before you arrive, based on your responses to a pretty comprehensive questionnaire – and discover the real soul of this extraordinary city.

The verdict

A superbly comfortable alternative to a hotel (Image credit: Dario Garofalo)

The Florence hospitality market is one of the most saturated in the world, so it’s difficult for new properties to stand out. Using its considered blend of design, empathetic service, and immense knowledge of the city, This Time Tomorrow has managed to do so with aplomb. It’s a quirky, characterful, and superbly lavish alternative to a hotel, and one that will enhance your visit to the city no end.

Nick was a guest at This Time Tomorrow; thistimetomorrow.io