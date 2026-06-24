The Chancery Rosewood: a London landmark is reborn

Considered design and stand-out service take centre stage at this iconic Mayfair venue

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The Chancery Rosewood exterior
The luxury hotel is set within the former US Embassy
(Image credit: Ben Anders)

The new beginning for the old US Embassy on Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square was one of the most eagerly anticipated openings in recent memory. The years spent walking past the hoarding, dodging the street closures, and watching as the iconic façade changed but also remained the same, tantalised locals and visitors alike. In the few months since guests have finally been welcomed inside, those of us who have had the privilege of a stay have not been disappointed.

The Chancery Rosewood is an all-suite property, positioned as a new standard in global luxury hospitality. The sheer size of the building allows for space to be the baseline for all its aspects, from the huge rooms to an utterly gargantuan fitness space. This is a place for casual drop-ins, with the coffee house at street level already popular with Londoners, as well as overnight visits. Stays of an hour or a week are equally welcome.

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Nick Hendry

Nick Hendry spent more than 20 years working in luxury hospitality before pivoting to journalism in 2020. He uses the expertise that he developed in his former career to inform his writing for The Week and other publications including the Financial Times’ HTSI, Robb Report magazine and The Times’ Luxx. He covers destinations all over the globe but has a particular knowledge of and passion for Paris, Florence, Hong Kong and Taipei. Given half a chance, he'll weave his love of fashion into his work as well. Find him on Instagram at @nickhendry7.