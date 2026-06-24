The Chancery Rosewood: a London landmark is reborn

The new beginning for the old US Embassy on Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square was one of the most eagerly anticipated openings in recent memory. The years spent walking past the hoarding, dodging the street closures, and watching as the iconic façade changed but also remained the same, tantalised locals and visitors alike. In the few months since guests have finally been welcomed inside, those of us who have had the privilege of a stay have not been disappointed.

The Chancery Rosewood is an all-suite property, positioned as a new standard in global luxury hospitality. The sheer size of the building allows for space to be the baseline for all its aspects, from the huge rooms to an utterly gargantuan fitness space. This is a place for casual drop-ins, with the coffee house at street level already popular with Londoners, as well as overnight visits. Stays of an hour or a week are equally welcome.

Why stay here?

Rooms are impeccably furnished (Image credit: Ben Anders)

First, the add-ons are generous. Perks like airport transfers, usually chargeable or only with a few room classes, are included with any booking. Use of the house cars, a fleet of lavish Bentley Bentaygas, is available to any guest who needs to travel within two miles and doesn’t fancy the Tube. From the heart of Mayfair, that covers the majority of central London. Check-in and departure are flexible to your schedule. These little touches make an enormous difference.

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Inside, the design is soft and considered. The centre of the building is one huge atrium, giving a breathtaking sense of scale to the lobby. Rooms are impeccably furnished, with sumptuous soft touches contrasting the dark woods of the flooring and resplendent marble of the bathrooms. Views look across the Mayfair rooftops or the square itself, depending on your position within the building.

The Asaya Spa is easily accessible from street level at the exterior or via a private lift from your suite floor. The gym is truly exceptional, catering to a growing demand among travellers who refuse to compromise their fitness routine while travelling. Blonde wood and sand-coloured Technogym equipment give an airy aesthetic, which makes up for the lack of natural light. Sauna, steam and snow shower are found next to the 25-metre pool to aid recovery.

Eating and drinking

Japanese fine dining restaurant Tobi Masa (Image credit: Ben Anders)

The word ‘iconic’ is woefully overused these days but is fairly applied to the giant gold eagle remaining on the roof from the building’s US Embassy days. The terrace at the Eagle Bar provides a panorama worthy of a visit on its own. Breakfast at Serra is as light and airy as the room itself, with an open kitchen to watch exquisite plates being assembled as well as a particularly delicious porridge; GSQ is a neighbourhood café with alfresco seating for an alternative start to the day and some excellent pastries. Afternoon tea is served in Jacqueline, hidden behind the reception area, and comes with chamber music on weekends. At Japanese fine dining restaurant Tobi Masa, chef Masayoshi Takayama presents seasonal Omakase at a small 12-cover counter or à la carte sushi throughout the rest of the dining room.

Things to do

Pampering in the spa can easily take up a whole day (Image credit: Ben Anders)

You have two options: everything and nothing. Those who have selected The Chancery Rosewood as a London base will find all of London on their doorstep, be it the shops and galleries of Mayfair, the greenery of Hyde Park, or the museums of Kensington. It’s worth noting that the London address of Carbone, the buzzy New York Italian kitchen currently one of the hottest names in global hospitality, is also in The Chancery Rosewood, and there are plenty of other restaurants and bars and clubs around if you want to get into London life.

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Equally, those who search for indulgent respite will find it here as well. Moving from your suite to a meal to a pampering in the spa can easily take up a full day, and there’s no reason for tomorrow not to look similar. This is a property very well suited to a reset rather than an energetic city break, and we all need that sometimes.

The verdict

The giant gold eagle remains on the roof from the building’s US Embassy days (Image credit: Ben Anders)

The stakes were high for this hotel when it opened, such was the potential of the site and the expectation and demand of the market. It has delivered on its promise. The beauty of the surroundings, the attentiveness of the service, and the inventive ways the existing building has been reimagined to create a welcoming, soothing environment out of a bureaucratic and utilitarian frame are genuinely exceptional. The bar has been raised for hotels that aspire to this level worldwide.