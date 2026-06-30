The best Scottish islands for a scenic coolcation
Enjoy beaches, birdwatching or a good old dram
“It would take a lifetime to explore all of Scotland’s kelp-fringed islands,” said Mike MacEacheran in The Times. Stretching all the way from the “west-coast Hebridean chains” to the “northerly Orkney and Shetland archipelagos”, there are around 800 of these “mystical destinations” – although just under 100 are inhabited.
Whether you’re looking for a place to immerse yourself in nature or the setting for your next foodie break, these are some of Scotland’s best islands.
Jura, Inner Hebrides
Deer outnumber residents by almost 30 to one on this “sardine-shaped” island, said MacEacheran in The Times. On the western side, three mountains – the Paps of Jura – “rise up from stretches of blanket bog interspersed by lochans (small lochs)”. There are plenty of hiking trails to explore; be sure to walk to the north side of the island where you’ll find the “lonely” whitewashed house where George Orwell wrote “1984”.
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Islay, Inner Hebrides
Just a short ferry ride from Jura lies Islay. Known for its distinctive, peaty whiskies, the island is home to a “whopping” 14 distilleries, said Robin McKelvie in The Telegraph. With its “floor-to-ceiling windows sweeping out to water”, Ardnahoe is the “stuff of ‘Grand Designs’”: stop by for a delicious lunch with whisky pairings. Book a room at the Port Charlotte Hotel which “feels like living in a postcard”.
Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides
If you’re looking for “blissful isolation” and stunning scenery, make a pilgrimage to the Isle of Harris, said Ted Thornhill in The Independent. Luskentyre is one of the best beaches in the world: an “outrageous sweep of golden sand” that’s “almost totally deserted”. While the west coast is filled with beautiful sandy stretches that wouldn’t look out of place in the Maldives, the east coast is a “lunar-like landscape pockmarked with tiny lochs”.
Orkney mainland
Located on the Mainland, the largest island, Heart of Neolithic Orkney is a network of 5,000-year-old monuments that “blows Stonehenge out of the prehistoric water”, said McKelvie in The Telegraph. It’s worth travelling to Orkney to visit this Unesco World Heritage Site alone. But there are more “showstopping” landmarks to explore, such as Maeshowe where you can take a guided tour “down the long dark tunnel into the ancient burial cairn illuminated with Viking graffiti”.
Unst, Shetland
Britain’s most northerly inhabited island is a wonderful spot for birdwatchers. It’s home to the Hermaness Circular: a dramatic clifftop nature reserve where you can spot “puffins, guillemots and dive-bombing skuas”, said Kerry Walker in National Geographic. The “drama peaks at the island’s northern tip”, where you’re met with sweeping views of “rocky islets like Muckle Flugga – home to a 19th-century lighthouse built by the father of ‘Treasure Island’ author Robert Louis Stevenson”.
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Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.