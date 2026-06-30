The best Scottish islands for a scenic coolcation

Enjoy beaches, birdwatching or a good old dram

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Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides
The Isle of Harris promises ‘blissful isolation’ and picture-perfect beaches
(Image credit: Jan Holm / Loop Images / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

“It would take a lifetime to explore all of Scotland’s kelp-fringed islands,” said Mike MacEacheran in The Times. Stretching all the way from the “west-coast Hebridean chains” to the “northerly Orkney and Shetland archipelagos”, there are around 800 of these “mystical destinations” – although just under 100 are inhabited.

Whether you’re looking for a place to immerse yourself in nature or the setting for your next foodie break, these are some of Scotland’s best islands.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.