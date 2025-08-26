It's not always necessary to hop on a plane for a picture-perfect beach break. Scotland is home to some beautifully rugged coastal spots, with white sandy shores and clear blue waters that wouldn't look out of place in a brochure for the Caribbean. Here are some of our favourites.

Kearvaig Bay, Sutherland

Getting to this "fabled beach at the end of the world" is no easy task, said The Times . You'll need to drive to Keoldale, one of the most remote corners of the Scottish highlands, "allow half a day to cross the Kyle of Durness on a wee tin ferry", before taking a mini bus to Cape Wrath, the most northwesterly point on mainland Britain. From there, it's a 30-minute hike. The "reward" is well worth it: expect powdery white shores, "cupped within the highest cliffs" in the country, and plenty of seabirds from puffins to oystercatchers. Camp overnight in Kearvaig Bothy or head to Cape Wrath lighthouse to bed down in the bunkhouse accommodation.

Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

"Ask a Scotsman if this beach is one of the country's best, and they'll tell you it's one of the world's best," said Condé Nast Traveller . Situated on the west coast of South Harris in the Outer Hebrides, Luskentyre is "renowned for its pristine white sands and unbelievably clear waters". Be sure to bring a picnic and a flask of tea; you'll easily be able to fill a day exploring its "breathtaking" shores. And keep an eye out for the pair of beautiful white ponies that roam the dunes.

Loch Morlich, Cairngorms

Scotland's "rugged hinterlands" are dotted with lochs, but this one is a "particularly special spot", said Condé Nast Traveller. Nestled in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, "it's about as picture-perfect as you're going to get" with a "glass-like" freshwater loch fringed by "sprawling white sands" and "snow-capped" mountains. For "all the best views", follow the Loch Morlich rail – a well-marked, family-friendly circular route that takes about an hour-and-a-half to amble around.

Camusdarach Beach, Lochaber

"I might be biased because I'm born and raised in Scotland, but you really can't do much better than Camusdarach," said Chiara Wilkinson in Time Out . Located in the Scottish highlands, just south of the River Morar estuary, this stretch of "rugged coastline boasts one of the cleanest beaches on the western coast, with a crescent of pillow-soft white sand hugged by clear blue waters and framed by dramatic, jagged rocks". Drive 12 miles north to the little town of Mallaig, where the Jacobite Steam Train (that doubles as the Hogwarts Express in "Harry Potter") makes a stop.

Sanna, Ardnamurchan

It's a "long drive on single-track roads" to reach this remote stretch of coast on the Ardnamurchan peninsula, said The Times. Located at the most westerly point on mainland Britain, "geologists love Sanna because you walk in over the crater of an ancient volcano". Waiting for you just beyond is a "ridiculously beautiful expanse of silver sand and rock that peters gradually into turquoise sea". A tranquil spot that will "elevate the spirit, especially at sunset", it's well worth the lengthy journey to get there. Best of all, there's usually a breeze, keeping pesky midges at bay.

Machir Bay, Isle of Islay

The Isle of Islay might be best known for its peat-smoked Scotch whiskies, but it's also home to some stunning sandy stretches, said Country Living . Take a stroll on the "breathtakingly beautiful" windswept beach at Machir Bay before "thawing out with a wee dram" at one of the island's many distilleries (there are nine to choose from).