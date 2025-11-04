Regal Scottish castle hotels

If the latest series of “The Celebrity Traitors” has got you hankering for a Scottish escape, look no further than these majestic castle hotels. Expect crackling fires, scenic grounds and grand historical details at every turn. These are some of our favourites.

Glenapp Castle, Ayrshire

Built in the 1870s this “remarkable” fortress is dotted with “dreamy turrets and battlements”, said The Independent. Located in the “southern extremities” of Ayrshire, it’s not easy to reach – but the journey is certainly worth it. The castle is tucked away in the cliffs with stunning sea views looking out over the Isle of Arran and Ailsa Craig. It underwent a “massive revamp” a few years ago, which added a four-bedroom suite on the top floor that “might be the most luxurious hotel suite in Scotland – or anywhere in the UK”. If you want to go all out, consider booking the Hebridean Sea Safari which “whisks you off to the isles in their boat to glamp on remote island shores with a private chef in tow”.

Stonefield Castle, Argyll

This spectacular “high-Victorian baronial folly” is as “castellated, crenellated and pepper-potted as any romantic could wish for”, said The Telegraph. Saved after “years of neglect”, the main living areas have undergone a subtle refurb but retain buckets of character with “crackling log fires, stags’ heads, coffered ceilings and candlelight”. The castle is in an “enviable location” too, with “heavenly views” out across Loch Fyne, and there’s a private island that forms part of the grounds: an excellent place for “wildlife spotting”.

Thornton Castle, Aberdeenshire

Nestled in the foothills of the Highlands, this 14th-century castle is both a laid-back B&B and a family home. “My bathroom alone was worth the trip: a vast, claw-foot, freestanding tub in the oldest part of the castle, a 12th-century tower,” said Joanna Moorhead in The Guardian. The roof is a great place to take in the “gorgeous views of the walled garden and surrounding countryside”. Peckish? Head to the Anchor in Johnshaven for “sublime seafood”.

Dalhousie Castle, Midlothian

As one of Scotland’s oldest inhabited castles, this is the “real McCoy”, said The Telegraph. The building has a rich history: it “withstood a siege by Henry IV in 1400”, and was besieged and captured by Oliver Cromwell two hundred years later. The drawbridge is no longer there but the “imposing entrance hall with a vaulted faux-Gothic ceiling” makes for a “grand first impression”. A short drive from Edinburgh, it’s a great option if you’re looking to combine your visit with a longer city break.

The Crossbasket Castle, Blantyre

Just 10 miles southeast of Glasgow, this regal castle hotel is another excellent option for those who don’t want to stray too far from the city. The property recently underwent an extensive revamp adding a “buzzing” restaurant and collection of new art deco-style bedrooms, said The Times. Guests can now opt for “17th-century grandeur in the castle” or bed down in the “sleeker, Twenties-style digs in the new building”. Expect a warm welcome whichever you choose – and live jazz on the weekends in the restaurant.