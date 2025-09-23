The Hoxton Edinburgh: history and style in the Scottish capital

This may be the first outpost of this London brand north of the border, but it doesn’t feel any less Scottish. Since opening in July it has become a favourite for both tourists and locals alike, drawn by the Hoxton’s signature style, high-quality food and fabulous location. With 17 other hotels around the world, Hoxton knows what it’s doing.

Why stay here?

No two rooms are the same (Image credit: The Hoxton)

If want to feel like you’re living in Edinburgh , rather than visiting it, then this is the place for you. The hotel has taken over a series of 11 Grade B listed townhouses dating back to the 1850s, with 214 rooms split across both sides of pretty Grosvenor Street in the heart of the Haymarket district. You will discover grand Georgian homes and winding residential streets in this part of the Scottish capital, yet you’re still only a short walk from the main New Town thoroughfare Princes Street.

Inside, guests are greeted by a striking mural by artist Verity Woolley and welcoming decor that is illuminated by a vintage amber and clear Murano glass chandelier. The lobby is stylish without being pompous, and historic while remaining modern.

Muted sage greens and dusty pinks are the vibe here, with classic details being preserved and paired with mid-century lines. You will find nooks galore, with plenty of fireplaces and plush velvet seating areas that can only be improved by a glass of wine and a good book.

Rooms are decorated with the building’s Georgian history in mind, with heritage colours, double height ceilings, sash windows, and luxe furnishings; due to the nature of the architecture no two rooms are the same. In the bathroom you will find vintage-style fixings, and full-size toiletries from eco-friendly brand Blank that will make you never want to leave the shower.

Rooms are small but the beds are large, and there is everything you need. Scottish touches within the textiles and book choices root the hotel in its geography. It has the familiarity fans want of a Hoxton, but with some Caledonian flair.

This is a city hotel, so don’t expect a pool or spa, but it does have some unexpected quirks. Just off the reception is the Hox Gallery area that I was informed will showcase a different local artist every three months, and beyond that is the 300sqm “Get Together” ballroom space.

In the bar area, you will find an intimate five-seat cinema, complete with plush burgundy velvet, popcorn machine and a curated programme by local film lovers Cinetopia. And opening this autumn are three self-contained three-bed, three-bath homes, ideal for those travelling in larger groups.

Eating and drinking

Patatino serves hearty Italian trattoria-style food (Image credit: The Hoxton)

The vibe changes entirely in Patatino, which hits you with an explosion of colour and pattern as soon as you enter. Expect hearty Italian trattoria-style food, with delicately balanced flavour profiles and homemade pasta. This is a taste of Sorrento using the best of Scottish produce. The reginette with pork ragu was a standout dish, while my neighbour was raving about the haggis and nduja pizza.

The lobby bar is also a bustling spot in the evening, and welcomes hotel guests and locals for brunch during the day. I had the divine chocolate and pistachio pancakes, so it’s perhaps not the easiest place to count calories.

Things to do

The intimate cinema is a great spot to relax and unwind (Image credit: The Hoxton)

This is Edinburgh so it’s easy to fill your days. Enjoy a stroll through both the Old and New Towns, appreciating their individual atmospheres and character. Edinburgh Castle is, of course, a must, but don’t miss the Palace of Holyroodhouse and St Giles’ Cathedral either. Climbing both Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill are the best ways to see breathtaking views.

A short walk from the Hoxton are the National Galleries of Scotland: Modern One and Modern Two buildings, with pieces from artists like Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst. You’ll also find priceless works in the National and Portrait buildings of the National Galleries as well. The Surgeons’ Hall Museums and the Writers’ Museum also come highly recommended.

It’s hard to discuss Edinburgh without mentioning Harry Potter. You will find inspirations for characters, places and themes in the book all over the city, which was the long-time home of the books’ author J.K. Rowling, and there are many tours to choose from.

Get out of the centre to experience some of the city’s pretty neighbourhoods too, from the waterfront foodie hotspot of Leith, to leafy, bakery-lined Stockbridge, and the green spaces of Marchmont.