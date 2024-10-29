Bordeaux destination guide: a world capital of wine

The city of Bordeaux, in the heart of France's famous wine community, is the epitome of French elegance, while preserving a rich history with viticulture at the centre.

Renowned for its vineyards, beautiful architecture and delicious food, a wander through the charming streets of Bordeaux will introduce you to everything this city has to offer.

Why you should visit

Each year, more than four million tourists visit Bordeaux for a taste of the precious nectar that comes from its surrounding landscape. Coming from one of the most famous French wine regions, the Bordeaux appellation is known for bold reds bursting with fruit, and is found in the world's finest wine cellars.

Bordeaux's wine history dates back more than 2,000 years, and the city's growth is intrinsically linked to it, from the warehouses by the moon-shaped river harbour, to the formation of its powerful wine guilds that established a medieval monopoly in the production, sale and distribution of wine from France to Great Britain.

From there grew an industry that produces at least 400 million litres of wine every year, among them some of the most expensive and desired vintages you can find.

So, if you love wine, a weekend in this stunning city should be on your list – you'll never be far from an excellent glass of something special.

(Image credit: Alexander Spatari / Getty Images)

Things to do

(Image credit: Jeff Pachoud / AFP /Getty Images)

No wine lover can visit Bordeaux without a visit to the Cité du Vin (pictured). A veritable shrine to wine, this museum is where you can learn everything about your favourite tipple. They offer wine-tasting classes, where you can learn how to swirl, smell and taste your way to understanding wine on a deeper level. It may be an idea to make this your first stop.

Bordeaux city is at the heart of a huge region, so you need to explore a little further to find vineyards heaving with the merlot and cabernet sauvignon grapes used in Bordeaux wine. The historic village of Saint-Émilion is a short train ride away, and it is surrounded by chateaus producing some of the finest wines in the world. A five-minute walk from the train station is Château La Gaffelière, which has been run by the Malet Roquefort family since the 1700s. Try a tasting and a tour of their beautiful grounds.

Next, take a boat up the Garonne River. Les Bateaux Bordelais offer trips on their electric-propelled sightseeing boat on which you can enjoy the insights of their guide while enjoying delicious local cakes. A tour of the city is also a must both to get your bearings and to learn more about its history, wine culture, or gastronomy. Wander the squares and alleyways of the centre with a guide using the Bordeaux city pass, and don't miss sights like the opera house, cathedral or Place de la Bourse.

Bassins des Lumières is the world's largest digital art centre, and it is housed inside a former German-built Second World War submarine base. Experience their immersive exhibition, the current one is celebrating the painters of northern Europe, including Vermeer, Rembrandt and Van Gogh.

Visitors should also head to the Darwin urban ecosystem, an industrial area of the city that has been transformed into a community space with a skatepark, boutiques, with their own winery and brewery on site.

Bassins de Lumieres (Image credit: Bordeaux Tourisme)

Eating and drinking

Dinner at La Table de Montaigne is recommended for any foodie visitors to Bordeaux. English chef Oli Williamson took the helm in 2024 after serving as head chef at Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck for two years. His new menu is exciting and innovative, and this restaurant is surely one to watch when the Michelin stars are next awarded.

For those who want to sample some of the region's best wines, the staff at Les Trois Pinardiers wine bar will be happy to advise. Their collection of more than 100 wines changes each month, and you can try them by the glass. You may want to give their charcuterie board a go as well.

The Halles de Bacalan food hall has been running since 2017, and it showcases the best of what France has to offer, with 85% of the food and drink coming from the southwest. With 22 food vendors you can be sure to find something for everyone.

Local speciality Cannelés are perfectly formed little cakes soaked in rum and vanilla. It is up for debate as to which pâtisserie makes the best, but Cassonade Cannelés & Spécialités was my favourite (and believe me, I tried a lot).

(Image credit: Jean-Pierre Bouchard / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images)

Where to stay

(Image credit: La Palais Gallien)

La Palais Gallien hotel is a five-star sanctuary in the historic centre of Bordeaux, a 10-minute walk from the Place des Quinconces. Named after a nearby Roman amphitheatre, it is in a 19th-century townhouse with a courtyard heated pool. With 28 contemporary rooms, some with private jacuzzis, and a spa using plant-based Parisien products from Nuxe, you will feel pampered by the end of your stay. Rooms start at €244 per night.