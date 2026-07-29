An Odyssey-inspired adventure

Visit the filming locations that served as a backdrop for Christopher Nolan’s epic

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Forte Santa Caterina old fortress, Favignana island
The ‘ruined fortress’ on Favignana island, off the west coast of Sicily, was the ‘perfect stand-in’ for Odysseus’ palace
(Image credit: Giovanni Tagini / REDA / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

If you have watched Christopher Nolan's adaptation of “The Odyssey” and feel inspired to embark on an epic journey of your own, consider visiting these stunning locations where key scenes of the movie were filmed. The director and his crew shot in six countries to bring Odysseus’ voyage to life, from the sand dunes of Morocco to the rugged cliffs of Scotland.

Italy

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