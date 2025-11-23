A journey into Sicily’s lovely interior

Sicily is known for its coastline, but no less wonderful is its deep interior, the entroterra. To see both at their “finest”, head to Agrigento, said Julia Buckley in The Times.

This town on the island’s southern coast is famed for its ancient Greek temples, one of which – the Tempio della Concordia – is said to be the world’s best-preserved Doric temple after the Parthenon. There are beautiful beaches nearby, while to the north, rolling hills “crescendo into craggy green mountains”, and lonely towns perched on high bluffs bear the marks of the “myriad” cultures of Sicily’s past conquerors. There are Roman villas, Arabic watchtowers, Norman churches and Swabian castles. It’s “one great Mediterranean gumbo of raw beauty and, best of all, there are hardly any other tourists to share it with”. In Agrigento, you might stay at Villa Athena, an 18th-century villa “set plum inside the Valley of the Temples archaeological park”. Converted into a hotel in 1972, it is wonderfully peaceful, and commands magnificent views of the ruins.

Eighty minutes northeast lies Piazza Armerina, a hilltop town of “honey-stone” baroque buildings. The Villa Romana del Casale, nearby, has the finest in situ Roman mosaics in the world, including the Great Hunt, with its marvellous depictions of leopards, lions and elephants. To the west is Mussomeli, another fine hill town in the most beautiful part of the entroterra, where rocky outcrops “thrust like fists into the air” amid the “rippling” hills. Indeed, the view from the castle in neighbouring Sutera has a distinct “feel of the Grand Canyon” about it.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

This is “a land of gastronomy, although it doesn’t shout about it”. Caltanissetta has some particularly good restaurants and wonderful sweets, including the cannolo – a fried pastry cylinder stuffed with sweet ricotta that was first created here. Try it at Pasticceria Angelo Scarfia, and don’t miss Sunday lunch at the bakery in nearby Borgo Santa Rita, where dogs snooze and sheep clatter around tables set out across the street. It’s like a “film set”, and the caponata is divine.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors