Pro-EU centrist beats Trump acolyte in Romania vote

The mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, defeated hard-right nationalist George Simion in the race for Romania's presidency

What happened

The centrist mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, won Romania's presidency Sunday, defeating hard-right nationalist George Simion 54% to 46%. Simion, considered the front-runner after getting the most votes in the first round two weeks ago, conceded defeat Sunday night after initially claiming victory and then alleging voter fraud. Voter turnout, at 65%, was the highest since 1996. Poland and Portugal also voted Sunday.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

