1929: ‘work of true scholarship’ offers insight into devastating Wall Street crash
Full of ‘true-crime thrills’, Sorkin’s book is a ‘blow-by-blow’ account of the crisis
With “Too Big to Fail”, Andrew Ross Sorkin “defined the story of the 2008 financial crisis”, said Pratinav Anil in The Times. Now he has turned his gaze to an “earlier frenzy of leverage and illusion”: the Wall Street crash of 1929.
In the 1920s, with liquor outlawed, speculation became America’s “legal intoxication”. Financial regulation was lax – “insider trading was not a crime but a craft” – and debt was the “new gospel”. Key to Sorkin’s “blow-by-blow” account is a “gallery of finely drawn pen portraits”. We meet the “whip-smart” trader Jesse Livermore, who made “pots of money” shorting the market on 24 October – “Black Thursday” – only to “lose it all betting against the recovery”; the “folksy Southern Democrat” Carter Glass, the “presiding spirit behind” the 1933 Glass-Steagall Act; and even Winston Churchill, who was visiting New York in October 1929 and saw a man fling himself from his hotel window. If Sorkin’s concern for human drama makes his book seem superficial at times – he largely steers clear of “complicated explanations” – it is nonetheless “pacy” and enjoyable.
It certainly delivers plenty of “true-crime thrills”, said Zachary D. Carter in The New York Times. We learn all about the “outrageous pump-and-dump schemes”, in which bankers sold stocks to one another at inflated prices, encouraging speculators to “pile on”, before selling out and leaving the “suckers holding the bag”. There’s New York Stock Exchange president Richard Whitney, who extolled his employer as a “perfect institution”, while embezzling “more than $1m of securities to fund a life of country estate fox hunting”. Inevitably, Sorkin’s cast is “almost all-male”, said Piers Brendon in Literary Review, but there’s one entertaining exception. Evangeline Adam, an astrologer, “made a mint” advising Charlie Chaplin and others to buy shares based on their zodiac signs, but lost $100,000 on Black Thursday.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sorkin doesn’t neglect the “ugly aftermath” of the crash, when “panic moved from Wall Street to Main Street”, said Andy Haldane in the Financial Times. He documents the slide into the Great Depression of the 1930s, when unemployment rose above eight million and shanty towns, nicknamed “Hoovervilles” (after President Herbert Hoover), sprang up across America. The product of eight years of meticulous research, this book is a “work of true scholarship”. “A people’s tragedy told through the lens of the leading players”, it is sure to be considered one of the best books in the “Great Crash/Depression genre”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The UK-made Storm Shadow missiles Ukraine is using in Russia
The Explainer Ukraine reportedly deployed the long-range British missiles this week, following a tense meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
-
Dry skin, begone! 8 products to keep your skin supple while traveling
The Week Recommends Say goodbye to dry and hello to hydration
-
Crossword: October 23, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
-
Film reviews: A House of Dynamite, After the Hunt, and It Was Just an Accident
Feature A nuclear missile bears down on a U.S. city, a sexual misconduct allegation rocks an elite university campus, and a victim of government terror pursues vengeance
-
Book reviews: ‘Gertrude Stein: An Afterlife’ and ‘Make Me Commissioner: I Know What’s Wrong With Baseball and How to Fix It’
Feature Gertrude Stein’s untold story and Jane Leavy’s playbook on how to save baseball
-
Rachel Ruysch: Nature Into Art
Feature Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, through Dec. 7
-
Music reviews: Olivia Dean, Madi Diaz, and Hannah Frances
Feature “The Art of Loving,” “Fatal Optimist,” and “Nested in Tangles”
-
Gilbert King’s 6 favorite books about the search for justice
Feature The journalist recommends works by Bryan Stevenson, David Grann, and more
-
Ready for the apocalypse
Feature As anxiety rises about the state of the world, the ranks of preppers are growing—and changing.
-
A little-visited Indian Ocean archipelago
The Week Recommends The paradise of the Union of the Comoros features beautiful beaches, colourful coral reefs and lush forests
-
Diane Keaton: the Oscar-winning star of Annie Hall
In the Spotlight Something’s Gotta Give actor dies from pneumonia at the age of 79