The Wegovy weight-loss pill: what you need to know

‘Game-changing’ oral drug has similar success rate to injections – with potentially serious side-effects

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Wegovy
As with injections, the Wegovy pill mimics the effects of a gut hormone called GLP-1 released after eating which regulates appetite and signals a feeling of fullness
(Image credit: Michael Siluk / UCG / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

The upcoming release of the UK’s first weight-loss pill, Wegovy, has been described as “game-changing” by a leading pharmacy provider.

“We’ve already seen record demand ahead of the expected launch”, said James O’Loan, chief executive of Chemist4U. With the majority of people expressing interest in the new obesity treatment not being previous users of weight-loss injections, this indicated that the new pill “could widen access to millions of people across the country”.

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