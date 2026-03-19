Real estate: Will spring be a buyer’s market?

The war in Iran could change things

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A home with a for sale sign in front of it
The Iran war has sent mortgage rates back up
(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

Just as it was starting to look like the housing market had turned a corner, the conflict in Iran is “chilling the spring home-buying season,” said Andrew Keshner in MarketWatch. When the average 30-year fixed rate finally dipped below 6% in late February for the first time since September 2022, economists began projecting that the housing market “could be busy after years of sluggish home sales.” That optimism, however, was short-lived. Mortgage rates—which are set by lenders based on “the yield on the 10-year Treasury note”— skipped back above the 6% threshold shortly after the U.S. bombed Iran, ending a downward trend. Now there’s also uncertainty about the lasting impact of the war, which could affect “the willingness of would-be buyers to make a major financial decision.”

That’s a big loss, said Rukmini Callimachi in The New York Times, because the market was finally “tilting back toward buyers.” For years, buyers were the ones courting reluctant sellers “like star-crossed lovers in a Hollywood rom-com”—making offers above asking price, even waiving inspections. Eventually, many buyers simply gave up, and now there are “47% more sellers than buyers” nationwide, the largest such gap since Redfin began collecting data in 2013. This supply/demand imbalance could begin to help lower prices. The median U.S. home price is still at a record $405,000, said Julie Z. Weil in The Washington Post. That “has prompted cities, states, and nonprofits to expand eligibility” for some down-payment assistance programs to include even middle-income households. San Francisco, for instance, now offers interest-free loans of up to $500,000 to first-time homebuyers making up to $218,200 annually.

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