The best paddleboarding spots in the UK

On many stretches of water in Britain over the summer months and you will find people “wielding their paddles like modern-day Argonauts”, said The Economist.

Boosted by the Covid pandemic, the rise of stand-up paddleboarding has been sharp. One survey estimated that 4.5 million Britons had tried SUP, and people of all abilities now flock to rivers, lakes, canals and the coast to soak up the sun on their boards.

As summer fast approaches here are some of the best spots around the UK to explore by paddleboard.

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Bala Lake, Snowdonia, Wales

With its “charming canals, rivers and dramatic coastlines”, Wales has many great paddleboarding locations, said Portia Jones in Wales Online.

Bala Lake, also known as Llyn Tegid, is the country’s largest natural lake at more than four miles long and a mile wide, and it “boasts the most inviting, clear water for paddling”. Bala Lake is also “famed for its impressive mountain scenery, rare wildlife and excellent fishing opportunities”.

Bala Watersports offers paddleboards to rent and you will need to collect your permit from the lake warden’s centre before taking to the water. There’s no need to stick to paddleboarding; there are plenty of opportunities for sailing, canoeing and wild swimming too.

Kingsbridge, Devon, England

The five-mile stretch of Salcombe Estuary and its surrounding rivers is “beautiful”, said Abigail Butcher in The Telegraph. Devon’s trademark “lush rolling hills” meet “clear and blue” water “lined with sandy beaches”. The wildlife is worth watching out for too, with regular sightings including seals, herons and egrets, and even basking sharks.

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Most of the routes are suitable for “complete novices”, while expert paddlers can sign up for the “SUP the Creek” race in October – an annual event that includes a variety of challenges.

Portrush, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland

Paddleboarding in the sea can feel daunting, but not on the Causeway Coast, said Lisa Drewe in The Times. Beginners can start in the “sheltered waters” and “calm conditions” of Portrush Harbour, and those with more confidence can progress to trace the coastline past Ramore Head and the Skerries Islands. These spots reveal “glimpses of marine life”, and seagulls “wheel overhead”.

Again, equipment can be picked up on arrival at Portrush Surf School, and Freedive NI offers guided tours along the Causeway Coast, with sea cave explorations included. The workouts deserve a reward too, with plenty of cafés and pubs in the area to follow a long day on the water.

Regent’s Canal, London, England

Don’t fancy the open water? For an alternative in the heart of the city, head along the canal between Paddington and King’s Cross, said London’s The Standard. The waterway offers a “seamless blend of the contemporary, historic and wild”, giving you a “unique view of the capital’s industrial heritage”.

On the way, you pass “charming” Little Venice, “vibrant” Lisson Grove and a “scenic green stretch” next to Regent’s Park. Later on, the sights of Camden Market and Gasholder Park promise a lovely balance between the buzz and tranquillity of London.

Isle of Wight, England

Just a hop, skip and jump away from the mainland, the Isle of Wight has so many fresh- and salt-water paddle options, said Lisa Joyner and Rosie Stagg in Country Living. Compton Bay, tucked away on the west coast, is one of the island’s “best-kept secrets” with its “seaside promenades, chalky cliffs, rolling hills and sandy beaches”. You can also combine the on-water exploration with fossil hunting, surfing or wildlife watching.

Just along the coast is Freshwater Bay, closer towards the western tip. This has become something of a “magnet” for paddleboarders. Its “brilliant pebble beach” is popular all year round for swimming, walks and boating.