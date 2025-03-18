The UK's best wild swimming spots

As the government updates its rules for outdoor dips, here are some of the most spectacular locations

Wastwater in the Lake District
Wastwater in the Lake District 'inspires a magical sense of freedom'
(Image credit: Michael Conrad / Shutterstock)
By
published

Swimmers will have more flexible seasons for cold water swimming as part of the government's reforms to bathing rules.

Outdoor swimming has "surged in popularity", said The Independent, but the rise in "sewage discharges and pollution have also made many blue spaces unsafe".

