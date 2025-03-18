The UK's best wild swimming spots
As the government updates its rules for outdoor dips, here are some of the most spectacular locations
Swimmers will have more flexible seasons for cold water swimming as part of the government's reforms to bathing rules.
Outdoor swimming has "surged in popularity", said The Independent, but the rise in "sewage discharges and pollution have also made many blue spaces unsafe".
Water Minister Emma Hardy has said there will be a more flexible approach to monitoring wild swimming spots outside of the traditional bathing season from May to September, with safety and cleanliness "paramount".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
As the rules are updated for the first time since 2013, here are some of the best places to practise your strokes in the great outdoors.
River Thames, Pangbourne Meadows
An "effortlessly romantic" spot that is made for "strong swimmers", Pangbourne Meadows is at the heart of the Berkshire village where the Princess of Wales grew up, said Time Out. With "scenic bridges, velvety waters and vast grassy verges", you'll be able to bathe with "uninterrupted views of chalk beaches and the Chiltern Hills". Don't forget to "saunter along the Thames path" afterwards to take in the "vista" that inspired Kenneth Grahame, author of "The Wind in the Willows".
Grantchester Meadows, Cambridgeshire
This length of the River Cam has "changed little since Edwardian times", said Countryfile. Virginia Woolf, Rupert Brooke and their Grantchester group gathered here in the early 1900s to picnic and "swim naked". During the summer months this "mile-long stretch of river" is still "dotted with dons drinking Pimm's". Keep an eye out for the punts and canoes that glide by, with some heading downstream towards the city's famous Backs and others upstream to the "delightful Orchard Tea Garden".
Salmon Leaps, River Teign
This Dartmoor location "has it all" for wild swimmers, said Stylist. "A calm river and pool for a tranquil dip, grassy banks for picnics", plus the "stunning Victorian Salmon Leaps – three plunge pools in the woods below Castle Drogo". Kids will be particularly enamoured with the "exhilarating ride" that "nature's Jacuzzis" provide as they "cascade dramatically into one another". You may even want to pack a rubber ring.
Wastwater, Cumbria
Wastwater is England’s deepest lake, descending to 258 feet, making it an "eerie place for a swim", said The Telegraph. But this "glacial lake" will inspire a "magical sense of freedom". Owned by the National Trust, it is surrounded by "tall crags and sloping hills". If some bracing backstroke doesn't tire you out, you can follow the track from the northwest shore up to the summit of Scafell Pike and take in the breathtaking Lake District views.
Keeper's Pond, Black Mountains
This "high-level" lake gives "superb views of the Brecon Beacons", making it perfect for a "summer swim", said The Times. It was built in 1817 and, once upon a time, powered the Garn Ddyrys iron forge below. This is an isolated landscape: an "abandoned tramroad" that passes below is known as the Iron Mountain Trail and leads to the Pwll Du limestone quarry, a place of "rock walls, buzzards and wilderness".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
OpenAI's new model is 'really good' at creative writing
Under the Radar CEO Sam Altman says he is impressed. But is this merely an attempt to sell more subscriptions?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: March 18, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: March 18, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Will a death at the CrossFit Games change the sport?
Today's Big Question CrossFitter Lazar Dukic drowned during a competition earlier this month
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The 'Enhanced Games': a dangerous dosage?
Talking Point A drug-fuelled Olympic-style competition is in the works but critics argue the risks are too high
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Swimming’s governing body bans trans athletes from elite women’s races
Talking Point Fina may introduce an ‘open’ category to allow trans swimmers to compete at highest level
By The Week Staff Published
-
Pool party: golden ‘new era’ for British swimming
feature Team GB swimmers made a splash at the Tokyo Olympics
By Mike Starling Last updated
-
Why everyone’s talking about Sun Yang
Speed Read Chinese swimmer will appeal eight-year ban but the Olympic champion’s career looks over
By The Week Staff Published
-
Swimmer Adam Peaty warns Fina: ‘I don’t care, ban me if you’ve got to’
Speed Read Briton risks Olympic defence over backing of the International Swimming League
By The Week Staff Published
-
Golden boy Peaty eclipses Wilkie as Britain's greatest swimmer
Speed Read Rivals admit 22-year-old is performing on a different level after claiming fifth world title
By The Week Staff Published
-
Adam Peaty: The secrets behind his record-breaking swimming technique
In Depth How gym work, good posture and an ability to maintain stroke rate have turned him into a champion
By The Week Staff Published