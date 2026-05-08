Kimi Antonelli: the Italian teenager dominating F1

Kimi Antonelli is too young to legally buy a drink in the US, said Giles Richards in The Guardian. But by the end of the Miami Grand Prix, the 19-year-old Italian had “most assuredly earned a stiffener”. Still in only his second season in Formula One, the Mercedes driver held firm in the face of “immense pressure” from last year’s champion, McLaren’s Lando Norris, to notch up his third straight victory.

In both his previous wins, in China and Japan, Antonelli greatly benefitted from his Mercedes car having a big pace advantage over its rivals, said Tom Cary in The Daily Telegraph. Miami, however, was a more even affair, with the likes of McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari having recently made upgrades that “closed the gap significantly”. That makes Sunday’s victory – which was founded on a successful undercutting strategy – all the more impressive.

Many predicted that Antonelli’s British teammate, George Russell, would be the dominant driver this season, said Jonathan McEvoy in the Daily Mail. But the Italian, to whom Russell was “meant to offer mentorship”, is proving a “mighty big thorn in his race overalls”. In Miami, Russell finished fourth, and now trails Antonelli by 20 points. “The Hard Rock Stadium track is not one Russell likes, so perhaps this should be filed as a minor setback.” But unless he improves, it may look like a “harbinger of things to come”.

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