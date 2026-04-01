‘The rest of us can only speculate about his inner turmoil’

‘The tragic tale of Tiger Woods’

Jason L. Riley at The Wall Street Journal

Tiger Woods was “involved in another car accident,” and the “question is why he continues to drive himself (literally and figuratively) when his legacy is secure, he has nothing left to prove and his body keeps telling him it has had enough,” says Jason L. Riley. People watch “hero athletes handle all that pressure on the field, and they make it seem effortless. It isn’t.” Professional athletes “face inner demons as the rest of us do.”

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‘In Latin America, China’s Silk Road Ark is sunk’

Arturo McFields at The Hill

Latin American tours “by Chinese and U.S. warships demonstrates once again that a clear geopolitical, commercial and military battle exists between the two powers — and Beijing is losing it,” says Arturo McFields. While “China is the leading trade partner for most South American countries, the U.S. is showing to be, by far, the region’s primary ally in matters of security and the fight against organized crime.” A “challenging task is still ahead but the U.S. is winning.”

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‘The Save Act must be defeated. But it’s just one step in the fight to protect American voting.’

Austin Sarat at The Guardian

Donald Trump is “going all out to pressure the Senate to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act,” which “would make voting even more onerous than it already is,” says Austin Sarat. The act is a “solution in search of a problem, since fraudulent voting by non-citizens almost never happens in this country.” And “while it is unlikely to pass the Senate, it represents a dramatic shift in the federal government’s attitude toward voting.”

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‘In defense of April Fools’ Day’

Sarah Dalgleish at Slate

In “reshaping our idea of what a prank can be, I want to rebrand April Fools’ Day as a holiday, like so many others, in which gifts are exchanged and appreciated,” says Sarah Dalgleish. People “live in a time of malleable reality, in which our understanding of the world keeps shifting so quickly and so implausibly that it often feels like the wrong kind of hoax.” But “playing with reality can also relieve emotional distress instead of inflicting it.”

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