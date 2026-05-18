Why birdwatching has become a favourite pastime for Gen Z

Birdwatching is the fastest-growing outdoor hobby for Gen Z, according to a study commissioned by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

The research found a 47% increase in birdwatching across all ages since 2018, but a 1,088% surge among those aged 18 to 24, suggesting around 750,000 Gen Zers are budding ornithologists.

Gen Z “really want to get out into nature” and “improve their physical and mental health”, Poppy Rummery, from RSPB Bempton Cliffs in East Yorkshire, told the BBC. Under a newly announced scheme, 16- to 24-year-olds will be allowed free admission to RSPB reserves to support this growing interest.

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‘Daily rhythm of wildlife’

Gone are the days of the activity being classed as a “niche or old-fashioned pastime”, Molly Brown, an RSPB wildlife adviser, told The Guardian. Birdwatching is attracting a “diverse” crowd because it is easy and cheap to get started and has a low barrier to entry – it doesn’t matter “how much or little” you know to begin with. “It’ll inspire you to get outside and discover beautiful green spaces, exercise and generally slow down, which everyone can benefit from.”

Like a lot of other trends, social media has played a part. Birding apps like Merlin Bird ID and many online groups can help you “connect with fellow birders and share tips and sightings”, Kabir Kaul, a 20-year old wildlife campaigner, told The Times. Twitching is not without its “competitive side”, and young birdwatchers are getting into friendly battles to see “who can spot the most species”.

Another benefit for young adopters is that birdwatching could “protect against cognitive decline through later life”, said Science Alert. A Canadian study found that “brain regions linked to attention and perception” appeared denser in scans of “experienced” birdwatchers when compared to those of people who are new to the hobby.

‘Escaping technology’

Birdwatching isn’t the only real-world hobby surging among Gen Z. Younger people are creating a sort of “analogue movement”, said Fortune, although ironically usually with the help of social media.

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They are choosing hobbies that can be used as a “means of escaping technology” and help bring out one’s “childlike creativity”. Often termed “grandma hobbies”, they include “pottery, origami and even blacksmithing”. Though lockdown in 2020 was a catalyst, the interest in them has “persisted beyond a pandemic fad”.

Having a hobby is “really important” and we “don’t prioritise them enough”, said Jaime Kurtz, a professor of psychology at James Madison University in Virginia. These activities help “reduce anxiety and stress” and build focus. They give you a “sense of accomplishment” especially when they involve finishing a “challenging” task. That is certainly the case for 22-year-old twitcher Isaiah Scott, who told Fortune that he has racked up sightings of around 800 species so far. “It feels like a video game, but in real life.”