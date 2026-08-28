Overheated classrooms reach a boiling point

Many schools have crumbling infrastructure that makes learning in the heat difficult

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A fan circulates air in a classroom at East Earl Elementary in Pennsylvania.
Hot temperatures are ‘known to exacerbate student absenteeism and disciplinary referrals’
(Image credit: MediaNews Group / Reading Eagle / Getty Images)

While cooler fall days may be on the horizon, many students returning to school are still dealing with scorching end-of-summer temperatures. As climate change exacerbates the heat, experts say the negative effects of sizzling classrooms are here to stay, especially in school districts that may not have the resources to combat hotter weather.

How do hot classrooms affect students?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.