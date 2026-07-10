ICE didn’t film Texas killing, wasn’t seeking slain man

ICE has provided no evidence to support its claim that Salgado Araujo was shot by an agent in ‘self-defense’

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Ronaldo Salgado, son of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, holds a photo of his father during a news conference about the ICE shooting death
Ronaldo Salgado, son of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, holds a photo of his father during a news conference about the ICE shooting death
(Image credit: Melissa Phillip / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  