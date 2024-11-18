What does the G20 summit say about the new global order?

Donald Trump's election ushers in era of 'transactional' geopolitics that threatens to undermine international consensus

Photo composite of G20 country leaders, including Lula da Silva, Xi Jinpeng, Joe Biden and more
World leaders seeking national benefits rather than global agreements could bring about a "more permanent fracturing of groups like the G20"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
World leaders are meeting in Brazil for a G20 summit that looks set to usher in a new era of "transactional" geopolitics driven by national self-interest rather than international consensus.

Agreement will be sought on issues such as trade, climate change and international security. But many observers are "bracing for a shift in the global order", said Reuters, with the return to power of US president-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened a global tariff war and a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine.

Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 

