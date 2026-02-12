House votes to end Trump’s Canada tariffs
Six Republicans joined with Democrats to repeal the president’s tariffs
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
What happened
The House Wednesday voted 219-211 to rescind President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, with six Republicans joining all but one Democrat to pass the resolution. The Senate passed similar measures last year, but House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) had blocked such votes in his chamber for the past year through a procedural move that expired last month. Three Republicans joined Democrats on Tuesday to defeat Johnson’s effort to renew the blockade on tariff votes until August.
Who said what
Wednesday’s resolution would rescind the “national emergency” of fentanyl smuggling that Trump declared last year to justify slapping import taxes on Canada. As Johnson’s team was leaning on GOP defectors to switch their vote, Trump warned on social media that “any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!”
The rebuke of the president’s signature economic policy was a “rare instance of GOP defections at a time when Trump still maintains a strong grip over the party,” CNN said. But “Trump’s tariffs have proven politically unpopular,” even among many “self-identified MAGA Republicans,” Politico said. A Pew Research Center survey this month found that 60% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s import taxes. The Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday that Americans are paying 95% of the tariff burden.
What next?
The Senate now “must vote on the issue again,” and a “simple majority vote” would send the measure to Trump, The Wall Street Journal said. The resolution “stands a good chance of passage in the Senate,” Reuters said, but there aren’t enough GOP votes to override Trump’s certain veto. Still, “it won’t be the last tough tariffs vote for Trump,” CNN said. “Democrats have successfully unlocked a procedural power to force more votes.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Bondi, Democrats clash over Epstein in hearing
Speed Read Attorney General Pam Bondi ignored survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and demanded that Democrats apologize to Trump
-
Are Big Tech firms the new tobacco companies?
Today’s Big Question Trial will determine if Meta, YouTube designed addictive products
-
El Paso airspace closure tied to FAA-Pentagon standoff
Speed Read The closure in the Texas border city stemmed from disagreements between the Federal Aviation Administration and Pentagon officials over drone-related tests
-
Bondi, Democrats clash over Epstein in hearing
Speed Read Attorney General Pam Bondi ignored survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and demanded that Democrats apologize to Trump
-
El Paso airspace closure tied to FAA-Pentagon standoff
Speed Read The closure in the Texas border city stemmed from disagreements between the Federal Aviation Administration and Pentagon officials over drone-related tests
-
Judge blocks Trump suit for Michigan voter rolls
Speed Read A Trump-appointed federal judge rejected the administration’s demand for voters’ personal data
-
US to send 200 troops to Nigeria to train army
Speed Read Trump has accused the West African government of failing to protect Christians from terrorist attacks
-
Grand jury rejects charging 6 Democrats for ‘orders’ video
Speed Read The jury refused to indict Democratic lawmakers for a video in which they urged military members to resist illegal orders
-
How are Democrats trying to reform ICE?
Today’s Big Question Democratic leadership has put forth several demands for the agency
-
Judge rejects California’s ICE mask ban, OKs ID law
Speed Read Federal law enforcement agents can wear masks but must display clear identification
-
Lawmakers say Epstein files implicate 6 more men
Speed Read The Trump department apparently blacked out the names of several people who should have been identified