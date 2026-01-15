Trump, Senate GOP block Venezuela war powers vote
Two Republicans senators flipped their vote back amid GOP pressure
What happened
The Senate on Wednesday quashed a bipartisan resolution that would have required President Donald Trump to get congressional approval for any U.S. military activity in Venezuela. Five Republicans voted with Democrats last week to force a vote on the measure, but two of them — Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Todd Young (Ind.) — flipped under intense pressure from Trump. Vice President JD Vance had to break the 50-50 deadlock to scuttle the legislation.
Who said what
Senate Republicans used an “unusual procedure to block the measure,” stripping its “privileged” status, The Wall Street Journal said. The “deployment of the rare procedural tool” averted an “embarrassing defeat” for Trump while also giving “the Republican defectors an offramp without fully appearing to abandon their objections,” The New York Times said.
“It’s disappointing that my colleagues let the president sort of beat them into submission,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who co-sponsored the resolution with Sen Rand Paul (R-Ky.). But it forced the White House to “work their ass off to keep their people in the corral” and make “some commitments that they otherwise wouldn’t have.” The vote was a “victory” for Trump and proof of his “continued sway over the GOP,” Politico said, but last week’s “rare rebuke” and the White House’s “full-court press” to “beat back the Democrats” suggest “the fight over Trump’s war powers isn’t ending anytime soon.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Republican “angst” over Trump’s “recent foreign policy moves — especially threats of using military force to seize Greenland from a NATO ally — is still running high in Congress,” The Associated Press said. Kaine said he didn’t expect planned war powers votes on Iran, Colombia, Mexico and Cuba to become law, but predicted the Greenland resolution could get the two-thirds majority needed to overcome Trump’s veto.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Europe moves troops to Greenland as Trump fixates
Speed Read Foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark met at the White House yesterday
-
The Curious Case of Mike Lynch: an ‘excellent, meticulously researched’ biography
The Week Recommends Katie Prescott’s book examines Lynch’s life and business dealings, along with his ‘terrible’ end
-
Can You Keep a Secret?: Dawn French’s new comedy is a ‘surprising treat’
The Week Recommends Warm, funny show about an insurance scam is ‘beautifully performed’
-
White House ends TPS protections for Somalis
Speed Read The Trump administration has given these Somalis until March 17 to leave the US
-
Clintons defy House GOP on Epstein subpoenas
Speed Read The House has already received what ‘little information we have,’ the Clintons said
-
Prosecutors quit as DOJ pushes probe of Good widow
Speed Read At least six prosecutors have resigned in Minnesota
-
Venezuela: The ‘Donroe doctrine’ takes shape
Feature President Trump wants to impose “American dominance”
-
Why is Trump threatening defense firms?
Talking Points CEO pay and stock buybacks will be restricted
-
Judge clears wind farm construction to resume
Speed Read The Trump administration had ordered the farm shuttered in December over national security issues
-
Kelly sues Hegseth, Pentagon over censure
Speed Read Hegseth’s censure was ‘unlawful and unconstitutional,’ Kelly said
-
Minnesota, Illinois sue to stop ICE ‘invasion’
Speed Read Minnesota officials are also seeking a temporary restraining order