House ends brief shutdown, tees up ICE showdown
Numerous Democrats joined most Republicans in voting yes
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
What happened
The House of Representatives on Tuesday narrowly approved legislation to fund most of the federal government through Sept. 30 and the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 13. The $1.2 trillion package passed 217-214, with 21 Democrats joining most Republicans to vote yes and 21 Republicans voting no. President Donald Trump signed the bill, ending the brief partial government shutdown that began Saturday.
Who said what
The funding bill had “provisions that appealed to both parties,” The Associated Press said. Republicans “avoided a massive, catchall” package and Democrats “were able to fend off some of Trump’s most draconian proposed cuts while adding language that helps ensure funds are spent as stipulated by Congress.” The bill also revoked a controversial provision that allowed a handful of Senate Republicans to sue the government for millions over a subpoena of their phone records.
Trump’s signature “kicks off a 10-day sprint for Republicans and Democrats to agree on policy changes regarding how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents operate during immigration raids,” The Washington Post said. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he hoped Democrats “will operate in good faith over the next 10 days as we negotiate this.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
“There’s not much optimism about a deal,” Politico said. Immigration enforcement is “one of the thorniest issues in national politics,” and Republicans are already “rejecting central demands from Democrats,” like requiring judicial warrants and banning federal agents from wearing masks. “We need dramatic change” to ensure that ICE and other DHS agencies “are conducting themselves like every other law enforcement organization in the country,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said. “Absent that, then a full-year appropriations bill is in deep trouble.”
What next?
Democrats were galvanized into taking a stand after immigration agents killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis. But Republicans “think that they have a strong bargaining position, given that Trump’s signature 2025 law” ensured ongoing mass deportations with “an extra $75 billion for ICE,” The Wall Street Journal said. While ICE “would largely have a free hand to continue immigration enforcement,” Politico said, a “lengthy DHS shutdown could be uncomfortable quickly for both parties,” with lapsed TSA funding “potentially snarling airports” and Coast Guard members going without pay.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Can Europe regain its digital sovereignty?
Today’s Big Question EU is trying to reduce reliance on US Big Tech and cloud computing in face of hostile Donald Trump, but lack of comparable alternatives remains a worry
-
The Mandelson files: Labour Svengali’s parting gift to Starmer
The Explainer Texts and emails about Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador could fuel biggest political scandal ‘for a generation’
-
Magazine printables - February 13, 2026
Puzzle and Quizzes Magazine printables - February 13, 2026
-
ICE’s facial scanning is the tip of the surveillance iceberg
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Federal troops are increasingly turning to high-tech tracking tools that push the boundaries of personal privacy
-
Trump’s Kennedy Center closure plan draws ire
Speed Read Trump said he will close the center for two years for ‘renovations’
-
Trump's ‘weaponization czar’ demoted at DOJ
Speed Read Ed Martin lost his title as assistant attorney general
-
Gabbard faces questions on vote raid, secret complaint
Speed Read This comes as Trump has pushed Republicans to ‘take over’ voting
-
Minneapolis: The power of a boy’s photo
Feature An image of Liam Conejo Ramos being detained lit up social media
-
Democrats win House race, flip Texas Senate seat
Speed Read Christian Menefee won the special election for an open House seat in the Houston area
-
New Epstein files dump strains denials of elites
Speed Read Fallout from the files has mostly occurred outside the US
-
Trump, Senate Democrats reach DHS funding deal
Speed Read The deal will fund most of the government through September and the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks