New ‘60 Minutes’ boss fires Pelley after clash

Pelley criticized the new executive producer of the show during a meeting

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley
Former CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley
(Image credit: Michele Crowe / CBS News via Getty Images)

What happened

Newly installed “60 Minutes” executive producer Nick Bilton fired veteran CBS News journalist Scott Pelley late Tuesday, a day after Pelley told Bilton he had “slender qualifications” for the job and that CBS News editorial chief Bari Weiss “has no qualifications.” In his dismissal letter, Bilton accused Pelley of a “performative display of hostility” at the staff meeting and said he was “terminated for cause effective immediately.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  