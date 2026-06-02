How the new ‘60 Minutes’ boss could change the legendary institution

Nick Bilton is a longtime journalist but hasn’t worked in television

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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The studio portions of “60 Minutes” are shot at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.
The studio portions of “60 Minutes” are shot at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York
(Image credit: Plexi Images / GHI / UCG / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

One of the most storied news franchises in history has a fresh leader, as CBS News names journalist Nick Bilton the executive producer of “60 Minutes.” Bilton’s significant experience as a reporter likely made him an appealing choice for CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. But others at the program are questioning how Bilton, who has never worked in television news, will run the iconic show.

‘Some of that kind of gonzo journalism’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.