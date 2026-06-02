UAE denies role in Sudan genocide as Colombian mercenary scandal grows

Investigations into a group of foreign fighters have reopened allegations that the United Arab Emirates is exploiting Sudan’s bloody civil war

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of a displaced Sudanese student, smoke rising above Khartoum, President of the UAE Al Nahyan, an x-ray of a human pelvis with nails in it, and a man with a head injury receiving care
Researchers say they’ve found concrete evidence of secret UAE involvement in one of the most brutal conflicts on Earth
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Colombian mercenary troops trained on United Arab Emirates bases participated in atrocities committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group during the ongoing Sudanese civil war, according to reports from NGOs Human Rights Watch and Conflict Insight Group last month. Global Security Services Group, an “Abu Dhabi-based security company,” hired “hundreds of Colombian private military contractors” who allegedly aided the RSF’s assault on the North Darfur capital of El Fasher, where rebels “took over the city and committed widespread killings and rape,” said HRW. The UAE has denied the reports, as rights groups call for further investigations and action.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  