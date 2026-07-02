Amnesty accuses Sudanese militia of ethnic cleansing

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces is charged with committing war crimes in North Darfur

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Protesters gather outside the Scottish Parliament in solidarity with Sudan
Protesters gather outside the Scottish Parliament in solidarity with Sudan
(Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

What happened

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group “committed crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing” during its 2024-25 campaign to capture the city of el-Fasher in North Darfur, Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday. “The RSF’s crimes included murder, forcible transfer, imprisonment, torture, rape, sexual slavery, other forms of sexual violence, enslavement, extermination and persecution.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  