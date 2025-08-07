What does RFK Jr's stop on mRNA vaccine development mean for rest of the world?

Effects of the funding cut could be 'measured in human lives'

The US health secretary's cancellation of nearly $500 million-worth of funding for multiple mRNA vaccine projects has been described as a dangerous decision for public health.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a long-standing vaccine sceptic, is pulling funding for work on vaccines and therapeutics that help protect us against respiratory viruses like Covid-19, influenza and H5N1 bird flu.

