Does Wes Streeting have any hope of becoming Prime Minister?

Former health secretary faces ‘formidable’ obstacles but allies say he’ll ‘make up ground’ once leadership contest is underway

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Wes Streeting
Many in Westminster ‘have already written off’ Streeting’s leadership chances
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

If Andy Burnham wins today’s Makerfield by-election, Wes Streeting won’t be letting him have a clear run at No.10. “For the avoidance of doubt, for the umpteenth time, I will be standing” for the Labour leadership, he told Politico.

Rumours are swirling that Andy Burnham “is preparing to launch an immediate leadership challenge against Keir Starmer” if he secures his return to Westminster, said The Times. His team are “confident that the challenge could be uncontested”, and are already “drawing up plans for what his first 100 days in government would look like”.

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