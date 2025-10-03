When should you use a personal loan vs. a credit card?
Determine whether you need a lump sum upfront or a borrowing limit
Personal loans and credit cards both allow you to borrow money, whether for a large purchase that you do not want to pay for all at once or an emergency expense. But beyond their broad usability, personal loans and credit cards have some major differences. Understanding what those differences are, and the unique pros and cons of personal loans vs. credit cards, can help you better assess which one is the right fit for your purposes.
What is the difference between a personal loan and a credit card?
A personal loan is an installment loan in which you receive the full amount in a lump sum upfront. You will then repay that amount in a series of fixed monthly payments, plus interest, over a set period, often years. This offers a sense of predictability, making payments easier to budget for.
A credit card is also a type of loan, but it’s a revolving loan. Rather than receiving a lump sum upfront, you have a borrowing limit. You can continue to borrow, up to that limit, and then repay the balance, again and again. Credit cards also charge interest, but “you pay interest only on the funds you use,” and “you can avoid paying any interest at all if you pay your balance in full each month,” said Investopedia. Monthly payments are less predictable because they vary depending on your balance and the accrual of interest charges.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
When does a personal loan make sense?
A personal loan can make sense “if you know how much you need to borrow and can afford to make monthly payments for your full loan term,” said Yahoo Finance. They can also be the superior option for debt consolidation, as personal loans “usually have lower rates than credit cards.”
Where a personal loan may make less sense is “for smaller expenses that you could pay from your savings or by the end of your credit card’s grace period, since there’s no way to avoid interest with a personal loan,” said Bankrate.
When is a credit card a better option?
A credit card could make sense if you “have good or excellent credit and you’re unsure exactly how much you need to spend,” said Yahoo Finance. This is the borrowing option you will generally want to tap for “responsible everyday spending” — think small charges like a trip to the grocery store or a fill-up at the gas station — especially since cards “have rewards systems for frequent use,” said Bankrate.
Ultimately, what is crucial with a credit card is ensuring you can pay off your balance quickly, ideally never carrying a balance at all to avoid paying interest. Otherwise, "if you know that you won't be able to pay off a balance for a long time, financing a purchase on a credit card will cost much more money in the long run than it would to pay for it using a personal loan," said Business Insider.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
‘Conspiracy theories about her disappearance do a disservice’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Museum head ousted after Trump sword gift denial
Speed Read Todd Arrington, who led the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, denied the Trump administration a sword from the collection as a gift for King Charles
-
FDA OKs generic abortion pill, riling the right
Speed Read The drug in question is a generic version of mifepristone, used to carry out two-thirds of US abortions
-
How will Fed rate cuts affect the housing market?
the explainer An anticipated series of Federal Reserve cuts could impact mortgage rates
-
What to know about investing in ETFs
The Explainer Exchange-traded funds can be a great choice for beginners
-
How to ditch ‘buy now, pay later’ debt
the explainer Recent changes mean BNPL will soon affect your credit score
-
The biggest changes to Social Security coming in 2026
The Explainer They will include an annual cost of living adjustment and a higher wage cap
-
Is duty-free shopping worth it?
the explainer How to determine whether you are actually getting a good deal
-
What's a bridge loan and how could it make buying your next home possible?
The Explainer This type of loan has both pros and cons
-
How to put student loan payments on pause
The Explainer If you are starting to worry about missing payments, deferment and forbearance can help
-
The pros and cons of buying a new-build house
the explainer Repairs and maintenance will be minimal on a brand new build — but moving into an existing home can be easier upfront