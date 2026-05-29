All you need to know about everything that matters

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The Week Digital
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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
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The Week Print + Digital
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Thought-provoking podcasts you may have missed this spring
The Week Recommends This season, true crime, rejection exposure therapy and a fictional tale of Vietnam rule the earbud roost
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
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Deaths in DHS custody hit record high
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Migrant deaths at Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency detention centers have skyrocketed, prompting renewed scrutiny of the White House's deportation agenda.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
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Tokenmaxxing: the AI workplace trend pushing rapid integration
The Explainer Companies are gamifying AI utilization and spending thousands in tokens weekly
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published