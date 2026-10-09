All you need to know about everything that matters

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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Magazine printables - Oct. 16, 2026
Puzzles and Quizzes Magazine printables - Oct. 16, 2026
By The Week US Published
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The Week contest: Tarantula personals
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
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Department of Justice launches the ‘largest denaturalization effort in modern history’
The Explainer The rarely deployed legal process is being used far more frequently as a tool for Trump’s greater efforts to curtail immigration
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published