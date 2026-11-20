Hollywood was shaken (not stirred) by the news that Amazon has chosen Robert Pattinson to be the next James Bond. Many feel his casting represents a symbolic shift toward a new generation of movie stars, while others question Pattinson’s status in a time when true leading actors are increasingly rare.

‘When the property means more than the performer’

James Bond is the latest in a line of IP-heavy roles for Pattinson. He already played Batman and had parts in the “Harry Potter,” “Dune” and “Twilight” franchises. In the film industry’s recent years, a “common refrain” has been that the “character was the star, not the actor,” said The Wrap. But this “line of thinking has also lent Hollywood an unwillingness to cultivate new movie stars,” because “when the property means more than the performer, what’s the hurry?”

Hollywood has long boosted leading men like Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, but the “youngest guys in that group are in their early 60s, and there still aren’t suitable replacements,” said The Wrap. Bond has also been a cultural touchstone for decades, and “each time a new actor steps into the role, it tells us something about the entertainment landscape we currently inhabit,” said IndieWire. It is now “fair to wonder where we’ll start going to find our new stars.”

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‘Missed opportunity’

Prior Bonds have almost always been relatively unknown in Hollywood upon assuming the role, including the last man to portray 007, Daniel Craig. “Not casting a burgeoning name is a missed opportunity,” said City AM. With “fewer people going to the flicks at the weekend, and fewer films being made, producers are choosing safety by relying on bankable stars rather than newcomers.” Recent trends show that creating a bona fide new A-lister is “high-on impossible these days,” so Bond deciding “not to take a punt on an upcoming name is a shame for Hollywood.”

The biggest curveball may be Pattinson himself, who “seemed like he was trying to subvert his franchise heartthrob status, bouncing between art house efforts and edgy roles in broad-appeal fare,” said The Hollywood Reporter. But by becoming the next Bond, he has taken on the mantle of the “most rigidly defined romantic action-hero archetype in cinema history with a multi-film commitment.”