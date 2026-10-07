Movies to watch in October, end of the world-style

Tough questions and hot-button issues dominate October’s cinematic slate

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(L-R) Yung Lean as Arthur, Anya Taylor-Joy as Joan and Jade Croot as Louise in ‘Sacrifice’
Someone must die in ‘Sacrifice.’ It’s all a matter of who.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2026)

The movies are getting serious in October. The Iraq War, the Covid-19 pandemic, the billionaire bubble and a social media audit are among the heady subjects tackled in cinemas this month.

‘Atonement’

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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