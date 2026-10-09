Steamy, scary TV to watch in October

New series from top showrunners highlight October’s offerings

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Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames in episode 104 of East of Eden
Expect Florence Pugh to tear up the screen — or laptop — in ‘East of Eden’
(Image credit: Geoffrey Short/Netflix © 2026)

Fall is when studios love to drop some of their juiciest awards-season contenders. And October’s slate unsurprisingly features several buzzy, prestigious new offerings, with a movie for virtually all tastes.

‘East of Eden’

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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