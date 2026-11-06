TV to watch in November: far-future science fiction plus new comedies

Those hiding from family this Thanksgiving can take solace in a cornucopia of superb TV offerings. These four shows are perfect holiday distractions — maybe even more so than that oversized bowl of Chex Mix.

‘It Gets Worse’

IT GETS WORSE | Official Trailer (2026) 4K - YouTube Watch On

A Gen Z hangout comedy reminiscent of “ Adults ,” this London-set series follows Ethan (Leo Reich) and his flatmates after their eviction. The series is “truly funny, propelled along” by a “zinger-filled, often profound script,” said Hannah J. Davies at The Guardian . (out now on Paramount+ )

‘Yellowjackets’ season 4

YELLOWJACKETS Season 4 Official Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On

In its final season, Showtime’s two-timeline thriller about high school girls lost in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash focuses on the survivors both immediately and then long after their rescue. The trailer “signals that the fourth season will play out like a horror psychothriller,’ said Jackie Strause at The Hollywood Reporter . (Nov. 20 on Paramount+ )

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‘Dig’

DIG | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

In this comedic thriller, Elise (Amy Poehler) leads an archaeological expedition in Greece that causes international intrigue thanks to an incendiary discovery. It is “easily one of Peacock's most ambitious comedy undertakings to date,” said Chelsea Adelaine Hassler at Collider . (Nov. 23 on Peacock )

‘Blade Runner 2099’

Blade Runner 2099 - NYCC Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Set decades after “ Blade Runner, ” this gorgeous-looking series stars Michelle Yeoh as Olwen, a replicant who hunts down rogue humans in a world where synthetic beings have subjugated humanity. The show asks the question, “What does the world look like when it’s no longer ours?” said Ben Travis at Empire . (Nov. 25 on Prime Video )