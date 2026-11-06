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TV to watch in November: far-future science fiction plus new comedies

The final episodes of ‘Yellowjackets’ and a ‘Blade Runner’ series will light up screens starting this month

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BLADE RUNNER 2099 (2026)
The latest installment of ’Blade Runner’ takes place in the year 2099
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video / Alcon Entertainment / Amazon Studios / Alamy)

Those hiding from family this Thanksgiving can take solace in a cornucopia of superb TV offerings. These four shows are perfect holiday distractions — maybe even more so than that oversized bowl of Chex Mix.

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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