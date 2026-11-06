TV to watch in November: far-future science fiction plus new comedies
The final episodes of ‘Yellowjackets’ and a ‘Blade Runner’ series will light up screens starting this month
Those hiding from family this Thanksgiving can take solace in a cornucopia of superb TV offerings. These four shows are perfect holiday distractions — maybe even more so than that oversized bowl of Chex Mix.
‘It Gets Worse’
A Gen Z hangout comedy reminiscent of “Adults,” this London-set series follows Ethan (Leo Reich) and his flatmates after their eviction. The series is “truly funny, propelled along” by a “zinger-filled, often profound script,” said Hannah J. Davies at The Guardian. (out now on Paramount+)
‘Yellowjackets’ season 4
In its final season, Showtime’s two-timeline thriller about high school girls lost in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash focuses on the survivors both immediately and then long after their rescue. The trailer “signals that the fourth season will play out like a horror psychothriller,’ said Jackie Strause at The Hollywood Reporter. (Nov. 20 on Paramount+)
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‘Dig’
In this comedic thriller, Elise (Amy Poehler) leads an archaeological expedition in Greece that causes international intrigue thanks to an incendiary discovery. It is “easily one of Peacock's most ambitious comedy undertakings to date,” said Chelsea Adelaine Hassler at Collider. (Nov. 23 on Peacock)
‘Blade Runner 2099’
Set decades after “Blade Runner,” this gorgeous-looking series stars Michelle Yeoh as Olwen, a replicant who hunts down rogue humans in a world where synthetic beings have subjugated humanity. The show asks the question, “What does the world look like when it’s no longer ours?” said Ben Travis at Empire. (Nov. 25 on Prime Video)
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David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.
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Explore your latest briefing
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TODAY’S BIG QUESTIONWhere do US-Israel relations go after the midterms?
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QUOTE OF THE DAY‘Does anybody organize in Boise, Idaho? No, not even Republicans. Why? Because it’s assumed that they’re gonna win, and so they don’t have to do any work anyway.’
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IN THE SPOTLIGHTImmigrants released from detention are rearrested
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