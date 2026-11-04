Movies to watch in November: ScarJo in gangland, Godzilla on the comeback and inside the making of ‘Rocky’

After a horror-heavy October, studios are rolling out their awards bait. These four movies are among the more alluring new options this November.

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’

GODZILLA MINUS ZERO | Official Trailer | In Theaters This November - YouTube Watch On

Part creature feature, part rumination on the horrors of WWII , this sequel’s narrative picks up in 1949, two years after the events of 2023’s hit “Godzilla Minus One.” The story follows Noriko (Minami Hamabe) and Koichi (Ryunosuke Kamiki) when a new monster emerges from the depths. It’s a “dream sequel, fully living up to the spectacular promise of the first,” said Jason Adams at Pajiba . (in theaters Nov. 6)

‘Possible Love’

Possible Love | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Still reeling years after losing his manufacturing job, Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) and his wife, Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon), are befriended by a wealthy couple making a documentary, leading to unsettling connections. It’s a “heart-stopping and novelistically layered stunner,” said David Ehrlich at IndieWire . (Nov. 6 on Netflix )

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‘I Play Rocky’

I Play Rocky | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The uplifting story of how then-unknown Sylvester Stallone (played here by Anthony Ippolito) wrote and starred in the 1976 film “Rocky” gets the biopic treatment. The film is a “cleverly crafted crowd-pleaser,” said Owen Gleiberman at Variety. (in theaters Nov. 20)

‘Paper Tiger’

Paper Tiger - Official Trailer - In Theaters November - YouTube Watch On

In this stylish, ’80s -set thriller, Hester (Scarlett Johansson) and Irwin (Miles Teller) must protect their family from Russian gangsters when Irwin’s brother, Gary (Adam Driver), offers him a seemingly irresistible business opportunity. It’s a “bruising movie that reveals the heavy price of pursuing the American Dream too recklessly,” said David Rooney at The Hollywood Reporter . (in theaters Nov. 20)

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