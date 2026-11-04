Movies to watch in November: ScarJo in gangland, Godzilla on the comeback and inside the making of ‘Rocky’
Godzilla’s return, a boxing epic’s origin story and a crime saga headline the month’s new film offerings
After a horror-heavy October, studios are rolling out their awards bait. These four movies are among the more alluring new options this November.
‘Godzilla Minus Zero’
Part creature feature, part rumination on the horrors of WWII, this sequel’s narrative picks up in 1949, two years after the events of 2023’s hit “Godzilla Minus One.” The story follows Noriko (Minami Hamabe) and Koichi (Ryunosuke Kamiki) when a new monster emerges from the depths. It’s a “dream sequel, fully living up to the spectacular promise of the first,” said Jason Adams at Pajiba. (in theaters Nov. 6)
‘Possible Love’
Still reeling years after losing his manufacturing job, Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) and his wife, Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon), are befriended by a wealthy couple making a documentary, leading to unsettling connections. It’s a “heart-stopping and novelistically layered stunner,” said David Ehrlich at IndieWire. (Nov. 6 on Netflix)
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‘I Play Rocky’
The uplifting story of how then-unknown Sylvester Stallone (played here by Anthony Ippolito) wrote and starred in the 1976 film “Rocky” gets the biopic treatment. The film is a “cleverly crafted crowd-pleaser,” said Owen Gleiberman at Variety. (in theaters Nov. 20)
‘Paper Tiger’
In this stylish, ’80s-set thriller, Hester (Scarlett Johansson) and Irwin (Miles Teller) must protect their family from Russian gangsters when Irwin’s brother, Gary (Adam Driver), offers him a seemingly irresistible business opportunity. It’s a “bruising movie that reveals the heavy price of pursuing the American Dream too recklessly,” said David Rooney at The Hollywood Reporter. (in theaters Nov. 20)
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David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.