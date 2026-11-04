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Movies to watch in November: ScarJo in gangland, Godzilla on the comeback and inside the making of ‘Rocky’

Godzilla’s return, a boxing epic’s origin story and a crime saga headline the month’s new film offerings

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(L to R) Sul Kyung-gu as Ho-seok, Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok, Cho Yeo-jeong as Ye-ji, Zo In-sung as Sang-woo
‘Possible Love’ is a ‘heart-stopping and novelistically layered stunner’
(Image credit: Netflix)

After a horror-heavy October, studios are rolling out their awards bait. These four movies are among the more alluring new options this November.

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’

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David Faris, The Week US
David Faris, The Week US

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.

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