Features

Film reviews: ‘Wild Horse Nine,’ ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’

A CIA black comedy and a return of an iconic lizard

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Bickering buds Rockwell and Malkovich
Bickering buds Rockwell and Malkovich in ‘Wild Horse Nine’
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

‘Wild Horse Nine’

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