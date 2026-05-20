Try 6 weeks for free today
Try 6 weeks for free today. The Week - Because the news needs a curator.
PRINT + DIGITAL
Your first 6 weeks are completely free (worth £53.88)
Read our daily digital summaries via our app, website or newsletters
Access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app before it hits the newsstand
Printed magazine delivered weekly
Enjoying The Week? You'll continue to pay just £54 every 13 weeks
Cancel or pause anytime*
DIGITAL
Your first 6 weeks are completely free (worth £23.94)
Read our daily digital summaries via our app, website or newsletters
Access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app before it hits the newsstand
Enjoying The Week? You'll continue to pay just £39 every 13 weeks
Cancel or pause anytime*
Discover our daily digital editions
Saturday Wrap
A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine.
Sunday Shortlist
A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more.
Morning Report
A concise digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting, delivered each weekday morning.
Evening Review
Make sense of the day's events in a distinctive and analytical 15-minute package, delivered each weekday evening.
*Your subscription is protected by our full money-back guarantee. If for any reason you're not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Read our subscription terms and conditions here. Alternatively, you can request to pause your subscription for up to three months.
-
Senate advances bill to halt Iran war after GOP flip
Speed Read Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who recently lost his primary reelection campaign, was among those who flipped
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Political cartoons for May 20
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include puppet governments, slush funds and political baggage
By The Week US Published
-
DOJ ends all Trump IRS audits in amended deal
Speed Read The deal could end up significantly helping Trump and his family financially
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published