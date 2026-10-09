All you need to know about everything that matters

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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Why is the US trade deficit getting bigger?
Today's Big Question Trump’s tariffs are intended to narrow the gap. It is widening.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
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Political cartoons for October 9
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include a measles outbreak, data centers, and paying protestors
By The Week US Published
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Mathspocalypse now: has AI made maths pointless?
Today’s Big Question OpenAI has released a hundreds of maths papers, potentially wrecking the mathematics world
By Will Barker, The Week UK Published