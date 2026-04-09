Spring Sale - Save up to 20%

6-week for £1 trial. Save up to 20% on an annual print + digital or digital subscription after your trial. Online and in the magazine. Sale ends 4 May.

Spring clean your newsfeed with The Week. Enjoy 6 weeks for just £1, then save up to 20% on an annual subscription. Limited-time only.

*Your subscription is protected by our full money-back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Read our subscription terms and conditions here. Alternatively, you can request to pause your subscription for up to three months. Offer is only available on a Print + Digital or a Digital subscription. Sale ends on 4 May 2026.

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