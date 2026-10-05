All you need to know about everything that matters

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The Week Print Plus
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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Muse: A do-it-all AI assistant at your fingertips
FEATURE Meta offers a ‘genuinely impressive’ digital helper
By The Week US Published
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What you need to fill out the FAFSA
The Explainer This year, the Education Department is rolling out the form earlier than ever before
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
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The rise of the Christian left
FEATURE Are progressive Christians a new, durable voting bloc?
By The Week US Published