It’s official, said The Economist. After six years of speculation, we finally know who the next James Bond is going to be: Robert Pattinson.

The 40-year-old is a “surprising choice” in some ways. The actors chosen to play 007 have until now tended to have a relatively low profile prior to their selection, but that’s certainly not true in his case.

Pattinson has been a major star since 2008, when he first appeared as a vampire in the “Twilight” franchise. He is already playing Batman and has appeared in four major films this year alone. Some are asking whether he is perhaps too famous for the role.

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‘Cruel’ good looks

Nobody could deny, though, that Pattinson looks the part. He matches Ian Fleming’s description of Bond as tall and dark with “cruel” good looks, and has, appropriately, a dash of both hero and villain about him. He has reportedly signed up to a three-movie deal. Filming is due to start on the first one next year.

The choice of Pattinson hasn’t pleased everybody, said Patrick Smith in The Spectator, but the minute he “entered the frame, a last-minute curveball”, he seemed the obvious pick over other screen-test contenders such as Callum Turner or Jack Lowden.

After reportedly spending $1 billion to secure creative control of the Bond franchise, Amazon couldn’t afford to “gamble on an unknown”. Pattinson is a proven box-office draw, with many younger fans. He has already worked with the man who’ll direct the next Bond film, Denis Villeneuve, who directed him in the forthcoming “Dune” movie.

More importantly, Pattinson is a daring and versatile actor. “Few performers of his generation shift register so nimbly,” said Smith.

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Hard act to follow

Pattinson ticks every box, said Wendy Ide in The Observer. He’s bankable and, having appeared in both big franchises and a wide range of small films, has proven his “acting chops”. However, it’s the “glorious, bracing weirdness” of his career and performances that makes him such an exciting choice as Bond. He has played cowards, maniacs and criminals as well as romantic leads. Let’s hope he gets to bring some of that weirdness to the 007 role, which could do with a fresh approach.

“The great tragedy of this casting would be if the Bond series signed up one of the most unpredictable, risk-taking performers of the day and then forced him to play it safe.”

Pattinson has a hard act to follow after Daniel Craig’s 15-year run as Bond, said Brian Lowry on Bloomberg – although it’s worth remembering that many people were unhappy about the choice of Craig initially.

The truth is, Pattinson’s casting represents only half the battle. If the next Bond film is to be a success, the producers will also need to find the right baddie.