Sag Harbor, New York. Built in 1963 by modernist architect Andrew Geller, this three-bedroom house underwent a renovation by designer John Bjornen. The home has updated plumbing and electrical systems, floor-to-ceiling windows that let in ample light, and a fireplace.

The 5.1-acre property includes a gunite pool, a pool house, and landscaped grounds. $1,995,000. Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 207-7777.

Ridgefield, Connecticut. Yale-trained architect Grosvenor Atterbury designed this English-style stone manor in 1911. The recently renovated four-bedroom home has eight fireplaces, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and built-ins.

The gardens were featured in the 1927 Garden Club of America tour, and many of the original specimens remain. $2,395,000. Laura Freed Ancona, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 733-7053.

Venice, California. Mario Romano built the Preston House, a six-bedroom home with an aluminum façade. The interior includes organic forms, new environmentally sensitive materials, wood details, and a large great room.

The property boasts an outdoor cinema with a fireplace, a heated pool with a spa, and five large palm trees. $5,445,000. Justin Alexander, Halton Pardee + Partners, (310) 907-6517.

Fountain Hills, Arizona. Kamal Amin, a student of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West School, designed this three-bedroom house. Details include four fireplaces, an elevator, a library, two wet bars, and a master suite with a private patio, dual baths, and a changing room.

The property has a pool and a spa and offers city views. $1,395,000. Richard Barker, Keller Williams Realty, (602) 882-9404.

Willoughby Hills, Ohio. Frank Lloyd Wright created this three-bedroom home in 1953 on 30 acres along the Chagrin River. The house has 12-foot glass walls in the living room, a central fireplace, and spruce wood throughout.

The sale includes architectural plans and the building plot for Wright's last residential commission. $1,700,000. For sale by owner, (440) 942-9996.

Highland Park, Illinois. This seven-bedroom Victorian was designed by William Boyington, the architect for the Illinois State Capitol and Chicago's Water Tower. The 1892 house features a gourmet kitchen, a wire room, a wood-paneled library, a theater, an elevator, and smart-home technology.

The 1.4-acre property has a three-car garage and landscaping. $3,650,000. Noah Levy, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (312) 203-2416.

Clarksville, Missouri. Charles Nagel and Frederick Dunn built this Georgian-style former church in 1940. The one-bedroom home features an Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ, walnut cabinets, original walnut wainscoting, and a large master bedroom with a marble bath.

The brick exterior has dentil moldings, dual staircases, and a barrel roof above the lower entrance. $249,000. Ted Wight, Dielmann/Sotheby's International Realty, (314) 725-0009.