A peaceful demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. | (REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)

Usain Bolt of Jamaica smiles at his competitors during the men's 100 meter semifinal at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. | (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

A fish trapped in a jellyfish struggles to break free in Byron Bay, Australia. | (Courtesy Tim Samuel, Tim Samuel photography)

Air Force One, carrying President Obama and his family, descends into Havana. | (REUTERS/Alberto Reyes)

Mevlut Mert Altintas gestures to the sky after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey. | (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

A polar bear at the Grandview mall in Guangzhou, China. | (REUTERS)

Children ride in the trunk of a car on a flooded street in Sanaa, Yemen. | (REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah)

Wrestlers fight during an amateur match inside a makeshift ring as part of the celebrations for the annual Hindu festival Diwali in Kolkata, India. | (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

After escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park, amale chimpanzee named Chacha screams as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, Japan. | (REUTERS/Kyodo)

President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney dine at Jean Georges restaurant in New York City. | (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo mourns David Bowie at a makeshift memorial in London. | (REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth)

Security forces wear gas masks at the Kosovo assembly after a disruption in a parliamentary session in Kosovo's capital Pristina. | (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Director of Emergency Operations for St. James Parish, Blaise Gravois, visits the Sugar Hill RV Park following a storm in Convent, Louisiana. | (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

A sniper fires towards Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. | (AP Photo/Manu Brabo)

White House staffers listen to President Obama's post-election speech at the White House in Washington, D.C. | (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

A mustard field in Srinagar, India. | (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan, File)

Military veterans huddle together to hold a United States flag during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. | (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Scottish red deer graze in Glen Etive at the end of the rutting season in Scotland. | (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A cheeky man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during SantaCon in London. | (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

